Some wild news has been coming out of the NBA today, especially as it pertains to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie and the Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of contract negotiations, and it seems like neither side can agree on the best course of action. Kyrie believes he is worthy of a long-term deal, while the Nets think otherwise. Kyrie has had severe attendance issues and in the eyes of the Nets, a long-term deal is not deserved, especially given what went down last season.

Now, a new report suggests that Kyrie is already prepared for the worst-case scenario. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Irving has an extensive wishlist of teams he would go to should he be traded. Those teams are the Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, 76ers, Heat, and Knicks.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, this news has caught the attention of Kevin Durant, who is the leader of the Nets. Essentially, Durant is officially weighing his options and he is preparing for the doomsday scenario of Kyrie leaving. If this were to be the case, then the Nets could very well lose both of their superstars in the span of one offseason. This would then leave them with Ben Simmons, which would be a complete and utter disaster.

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.