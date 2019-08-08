Kevin Durant shocked the basketball world back in 2016 when he decided to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors were already a super team at the time and the addition of KD all but guaranteed they would win a whole slew of championships. The Dubs would go on to win back-to-back titles and made the NBA Finals three straight seasons under his tenure. Since then, Durant has moved on and is now with the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, Durant opened up about his decision to leave and what he learned while in Oakland.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Durant explained. “I grew up as a young adult in OKC and then entering my 30s in Golden State was an enlightening experience, getting to play the game and reaching that level with the players of different backgrounds. It was just so much that went into that experience that elevated me mentally, physically and elevated my game. It was a fun time and I appreciate all that we accomplished together.”

With the Nets, Durant will have an opportunity to cement his own legacy and prove all of the doubters wrong. Some like to call Durant's championships illegitimate but if he gets one with the Nets, all of those criticisms will be put to rest.