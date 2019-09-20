Magic Johnson made an appearance on Friday's taping of ESPN First Take, and some of the things he said clearly didn't sit right with Kevin Durant.

In discussing KD's decision to leave Golden State, which was reportedly influenced by his less than stellar relationship with Steve Kerr, Johnson questioned whether the All Star forward would ever be able to "find happiness."

Says Johnson (H/T USA Today):

“I hope that he finds happiness. If you can’t find happiness at Golden State, where are you going to find it at? First of all, give Steph Curry a lot of credit for saying ‘you know what, I’m a two-time MVP, I’m willing to take a backseat because I want to win. Give Klay Thompson a lot of credit – because you know whose game suffered the most? [It] was Klay Thompson. Kevin, if you won back-to-back titles, you’re the MVP of the Finals as well. Where are you going to find happiness at?”

Durant initially responded, "Horrible take. Just regurgitated bullshit," but he quickly deleted the tweet - just not before someone was able to screenshot it.

Check out Magic's thoughts about KD's situation, and the since deleted response, in the tweets embedded below.