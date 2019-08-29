Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are reportedly "pushing" for the team to sign 10-time All Star Carmelo Anthony, according to a report by The Athletic's Frank Isola.

Carmelo, who will reportedly join the New York Knicks for a scrimmage on Thursday, recently worked out with several Nets players, including Irving, in Los Angeles. The 35-year old veteran appeared in just nine games last season before he was cut by the Houston Rockets, and has not appeared in an NBA game since November 8.

In regards to his stint with the Rockets, Carmelo recently told Stephen A. Smith that he felt like the reason he was let go was deeper than basketball.

"I cant make a nine man rotation? That's what you tryin' to tell me? I've already started to accept the fact that I gotta come off the bench, which was very hard for me. I accepted that and I moved on from that. But you tellin' me that I can't make a nine or ten man rotation on this team? It's deeper than basketball."

Other teams that have been linked to Melo this off-season include the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. As we know, Melo is close with LeBron James and if things don't work out with the Nets, LeBron could be the next superstar to try and convince his organization to take a chance on the 16-year vet.