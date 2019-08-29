Carmelo Anthony will be rejoining the New York Knicks on Thursday as part of an informal scrimmage at Columbia University, according to Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer. Former No. 2 overall pick, Hasheem Thabeet, will also be joining the Knicks for the scrimmage.

Anthony, 35, played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, earning All Star honors in each of those seven seasons and leading the Knicks to the playoffs in three of those years. The team was reportedly interested in a reunion with Melo if they had signed two superstar free agents, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they have since filled out their roster.

In other words, fans should take today's scrimmage with the Knicks for nothing more than what it is.

Melo was waived by the Chicago Bulls on February 1, paving the way for him to sign with a team of his choosing, but nothing has materialized since then.

Anthony last played in an NBA game on November 8, just before the Houston Rockets announced that they'd be going in a different direction. In 10 games with the Rockets last season, Melo averaged a pedestrian 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in a career-low 29.4 minutes per night.

Thabeet, meanwhile, has not played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season. The 7'3 center was drafted by the Grizzlies second overall in the 2009 draft but he never came close to living up to that selection. In 224 career games he boasts averages of 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds.