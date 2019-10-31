Kevin Durant was the best player on the free-agent market this summer and in the end, he decided to go to the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kyrie Irving. While Durant's decision was huge and effects the entire landscape of the NBA, the full scope of it all won't be seen until Durant comes back from his Achilles injury. KD has been progressing quite well in recovery although when you injure your Achilles, you typically miss quite a bit of time.

There have been rumblings that Durant might be healthy enough to come back by the end of the season. Nets fans have been operating with cautious optimism over this and today, KD cleared the air while appearing on ESPN's First Take. As you can see from his answer, a return really won't be possible this season.

Durant is arguably the best player in the league so if you're the Nets, this is obviously bad news. However, the Nets were already well aware of this when they signed him and are more than happy to have him back for the next three seasons. As for Stephen A. Smith, he seemed disappointed that Durant didn't give him an epic scoop although, at this point, KD's answer shouldn't have been a surprise.

When he comes back healthy, hopefully, he can return to his old ways and bring the Nets some long-awaited success.