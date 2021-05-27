Players like Russell Westbrook and Trae Young were disrespected last night by opposing fans who thought they were just a bit too invincible in their seats. Westbrook had popcorn thrown on him, and Young was spat on in what was a truly disgusting move considering we are still in the midst of a pandemic. All-in-all, it was an embarrassing night for the NBA when it comes to fan behavior, and they're taking action as a result.

The 76ers fan and Knicks fan in question have both been banned from their respective arenas and it doesn't seem like the ban will be lifted anytime soon. Players have been urging the league to take this kind of action against the fans, and now, it's finally happening. After the events of last night, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on the situation, noting that fans won't find it funny when they can no longer see their favorite teams play live.

"It’s all fun and games until ya ass banned for life," KD stated. As a superstar in the league, KD knows firsthand just how disrespectful the fans can be at times. There are fans who believe they have carte blanche to say and do as they please simply because they paid for a ticket. As the playoffs go on, many supporters are going to come to realize this is simply not the case, at least not anymore.