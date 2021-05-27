With the NBA playoffs in full swing, fans have been acting a bit different lately, and we don't exactly mean that in a good way. For instance, Russell Westbrook was showered in popcorn last night while coming out of the game with an injury. It was an extremely disrespectful move and people like LeBron James are now speaking out against the fans in question.

While the popcorn incident was disgusting, the more egregious fan interaction happened during the Knicks and Hawks game. In the clip below, a Knicks fan actually spat at Trae Young, unbeknownst to the Hawks star. After the game, Young laughed off the incident, as he noted that 50 Cent was in the direct vicinity of the loogie.

The Knicks came out and condemned the fan for their conduct. In fact, the franchise has banned the fan from MSG on an indefinite basis. "We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities," the team said in a statement.

Knicks fans also chanted "Trae is balding" throughout the game although this is on the more harmless side of things. Regardless, fans have been acting out of pocket as of late, and it's certainly not going to fly with the players, moving forward.

Elsa/Getty Images