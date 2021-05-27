Last night, superstar players throughout the NBA had to deal with some disgusting actions from opposing fans. The two biggest instances involved the likes of Russell Westbrook and Trae Young. In Westbrook's case, he had popcorn dumped on his head by a 76ers fan, all while Young was spat on by a Knicks supporter.

In both instances, the fans were banned from their respective arenas indefinitely, and now, the NBA is taking action. In the statement below, the NBA has revealed that they have updated their fan conduct rules, which will now be enforced much stricter than before. The league doesn't want its players to be mistreated and they are taking steps to prevent these actions from happening ever again.

"The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials, and our fellow fans," the statement read. "An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved."

It remains to be seen whether or not the fans will be on their best behavior, moving forward, however, the league is simply not messing around anymore. With fans starting to get out of pocket, the players have had enough, and it only makes sense that the league would take severe action.