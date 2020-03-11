Kevin Durant got to play a grand total of three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and he almost won a championship in every single one of those seasons. He ended up winning two in a row although last season, his team lost to the pesky Toronto Raptors. In that fateful series, Durant suffered an Achilles injury and he hasn't been able to play since. In the summer, Durant chose to leave Golden State in favor of the Brooklyn Nets who just so happen to be in California on a road trip.

Last week, it was reported that Durant would skip the team's trip to San Francisco. This meant Durant would miss his first game in the Warriors new arena. Now, it is being reported by Anthony Slater that Durant has changed his mind and will, in fact, be in the building against the Warriors.

The game is being held on Thursday although there are suspicions that fans may not even be in the building. Today, the NBA is holding a conference with all 30 teams where they will decide whether or not they will continue to have fans in their arenas due to the Coronavirus scare.

Considering Durant won't be playing, it's unlikely there will be any kind of tribute planned for the Nets superstar.