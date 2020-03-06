Kevin Durant got to spend three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and in every single one of them, he made it to the NBA Finals. These trips included two straight championships, including two Finals MVPs. This summer, Durant opted to leave the team so he could carve out his own path in Brooklyn. On Thursday, March 12th, the Nets are set to travel to San Francisco where they will play at the brand new Chase Center.

According to Warriors reporter Anthony Slater, Durant will be skipping the team's trip to San Francisco which is standard procedure when you think about his Achilles injury. Regardless, the news is significant because it means he won't get to be face to face with some of his former Warriors teammates.

In light of this news, all tributes created in Durant's honor will have to be delayed until next season. If you're a Warriors fan who was hoping to see Durant in the Chase Center on Thursday, you will be sorely disappointed. It's important to note that Durant isn't doing this to avoid the Warriors on purpose. Durant's injury makes it hard for him to travel and it simply wouldn't make sense for him to travel all the way across the country.

With a little patience, you'll be able to see Durant and the Warriors duke it out, next season.