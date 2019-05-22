Kevin Durant's impending free agency remains a hot topic of conversation, and will continue to be, as the Warriors gear up for a run at their third straight NBA title. Throughout the year, rumors have pointed to Durant signing with the Knicks this summer, but recent reports suggest that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as "an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks."

Despite all the rumors and speculation that Durant has already made up his mind, his agent, Rich Kleiman, insists that KD is still "100% undecided."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay, Kleiman says:

"That is 100% undecided, and I'm waiting on Kevin. That's the truth." "I think there's a feeling that this thing is like War Games and everybody's kind of like playing chess out here. But when somebody gets to the level of basketball that he's at, you can't juggle focus like that. There's so many things he's juggling too. He's not scripting his future while he's playing the way he plays and practicing the way he practices...He really doesn't know and I really don't know."

Durant is still nursing a strained right calf that prevented him from playing in the Western Conference Finals, but Golden State prevailed without him. The Warriors swept the Blazers in four games to advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals, and now await the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors series, which is currently knotted at 2-2.