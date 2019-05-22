The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to give Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, "whatever the hell they want" this summer once they become free agents. And although the Knicks will have enough cap space to sign the two superstars, they're certainly not the only franchise that has positioned themselves to make a run at KD.

For instance, the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly "emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks" in their pursuit of the Warriors' All Star forward.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports:

As for the bigger-picture matter of Durant's future: I am unafraid to announce, with no trace of hot-takery, that firm predictions about what Durant will do when free agency starts in 40 days are ill-advised. Within the last month, very smart and plugged-in people I have consulted say that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks to sign Durant away from Golden State. And I believe it. Problem is, at various points during the season, I have heard trusted insiders state with conviction that Durant is already planning to join the Knicks ... and then that he is likely to consider the Nets as well ... and now that he is eyeing the Clippers just as intently as New York. It leads one to conclude that maybe the best forecast, at least for the moment, is that nobody but Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman know.

As Stein notes, insiders and analysts with "various sources" have reported time and again that Durant is set on signing with the Knicks this summer - but we won't truly know his decision until he puts pen to paper.