There's a lot more coming from Kenya Barris and it's causing quite the stir. Black-ish creators have recently announced that the eighth season of the series will be it's last, but that doesn't mean that the "ish" train is slowing its engine. We've already received the Grown-ish spinoff as well as Mixed-ish, which is also ending after two seasons.

The latest "ish" to be announced is reportedly Brown-ish, a series that Kenya Barris is reportedly creating with the help of Eva Longoria. “Brown-ish is still a concept that is in development, we haven’t rolled out the firm plans around that yet,” ABC Chief Craig Erwich told Deadline. There were also rumors of Old-ish, a series that would be centered on Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis’s characters. “On old-ish, we have no current plans to make it as a pilot.”



Although Brown-ish is just in development, the very news of the series caused an uproar on social media. Some people complained that the show would only feature White Latinos, while others still haven't forgiven Longoria for saying during election season, "You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here."

Let us know if you're looking forward to potentially new "ish" shows on the horizon and check out a few reactions below.

