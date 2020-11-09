Eva Longoria heard cancel culture knocking at her door and she swiftly took action to shut down the critics, following her controversial comments during an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC.

The actress/activist was very vocal within the Latinx community ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election and, with Joe Biden officially being projected as the winner, the Desperate Housewives star couldn't be any happier. She spoke to MSNBC about the impact that people of color had in this year's election, putting the focus on women of color specifically. Her comments about the Black and Latinx communities, however, did not sit well with some.

"The women of color showed up in a big way," said Longoria. "Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here. Beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three to one."

She has been accused of "undermining" the Black community with this remark, which she has since responded to, saying that she regrets being unclear.

"About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women absolutely should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way," said the actress. "I was comparing Latinas to Latino men. Not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of color are standing with them and growing their voice and power. Together we are Unstoppable!!! Black women turned out 90% for Biden. I as a Latina, aspire to be as engaged as effective as they are!"

Kerry Washington has replied to her posts, defending Longoria: "I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels."