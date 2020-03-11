R&B/gospel singer, Kenny Lattimore, and daytime court television host, Judge Faith Jenkins, got married in front of their family, friends, and loved ones earlier this week (March 8). The newlyweds exchanged vows at First Congressional Church of Los Angeles and are now sharing their fairy tale wedding experience with the rest of the world in a series of beautifully shot wedding photos via their Instagram pages.

According to Us Weekly, the two originally met during a blind lunch date and took their relationship public in Sept. 2019. Months later, the two shared news of their engagement on Instagram and revealed that they've been participating in pre-engagement counseling, which has allowed them to build a strong foundation for their future marital years. Judge Faith Jenkins, now Mrs. Lattimore, shared two beautiful photos from her and her husband's wedding ceremony excitedly captioning the photos:

"Yesterday was an absolute dream! Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love - a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey." The television judge turned MNBC legal analyst continued, "We have been surrounded by so many loving & praying people in these months leading up to our marriage - we are embarking on this new chapter filled with knowing our purpose is bigger than just our story."

Her husband, Kenny Lattimore returned the favor, reposting her photos, captioning them:

"My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride. You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!!"

While other couples are calling it quits, Kenny Lattimore and Faith Jenkins' journey into marriage is just beginning. Check out the couple's gorgeous wedding photos in the Instagram post provided below.