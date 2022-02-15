We might actually be getting new music from Kendrick Lamar this year. The Compton MC has been quietly cooking up his follow-up to DAMN. in the past few years, though we haven't heard as much as a snippet of new music. He did come through on Baby Keem's album with two verses but everyone's anticipated solo music from the "m.A.A.d city" star.



Following the Super Bowl, it appears that K. Dot could be getting ready to release new music in the future. Milano Summer Festival in Italy announced that Kendrick Lamar will be performing this year and he'll be debuting tracks from his forthcoming album. A translated description of the announcement, as pointed out on Reddit, reveals that K. Dot will "play the pieces of the new album" on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022.

Fans are understandably hesitant to believe that he'll be performing new music, especially after having their hopes up on several occasions in the past few years. However, this might also be a strong indication that Kendrick will be hitting the festival circuit heavily this year.

Last year, the rapper delivered a rare set at Day N Vegas where he performed songs off of Section.80 to DAMN.

Hopefully, a new single from Kendrick comes before his set at the Milano Summer festival. We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding his forthcoming project.

