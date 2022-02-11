We're just two days away from the Super Bowl where Dr. Dre will be performing on stage alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Each artist released new music in some capacity in the lead up to game day. Dre's contributions to GTA Online finally made their way to streaming services, including collaborations with Eminem and Snoop. The latter just unveiled his new album BODR to celebrate his acquisition of Death Row Records. And, Mary J. Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous this morning.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar didn't follow suit. Speculation began ramping up in the past few weeks when Billboard reported that sources close to K. Dot indicated he would release new music before the Super Bowl. Then, Ebro reported that these rumors were more likely to be true than false. Unfortunately, Kendrick didn't deliver. Fans scrambled to find a new song on streaming services this morning to no avail.

Most weren't actually surprised. It seems like every time there's a new song from Kendrick that's rumored to drop, it doesn't end up seeing the light of day. Perhaps, Kendrick will end up debuting a new song at the Super Bowl.

Little information regarding Kendrick Lamar's forthcoming album was made available in recent times. However, he did announce in 2021 that his follow-up to DAMN. would be his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment. Hopefully, it ends up dropping this year.

Check out the responses below.