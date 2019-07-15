Artists and labels have been using the help of industry insiders to find out approximately how well their songs have been streaming, depending on sources like Chart Data to let their fans know of their success. Reporting on when albums and songs are eligible to be certified platinum, chart numbers, album sales and more, the service is usually pretty accurate. There have been times where they were proven wrong but they remain one of the most trustworthy sources around for information on sales figures. This morning, it was reported that Lil Nas X became the first openly gay man to have his debut single stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for fifteen weeks or more. Another milestone was met by rapper Kendrick Lamar, who made his own slice of hip-hop history by meeting Eminem's The Eminem Show in the all-time ranks.

According to Chart Data, Kendrick Lamar's good kid m.A.A.d city has officially spent 350 total weeks on the Billboard 200, which joins The Eminem Show as the only other hip-hop album to hit that mark. The longer Kenny stays on the chart for his 2012 musical effort gives him more of a chance to surpass Eminem, which would take a strong effort. Slim Shady has a ten-year jumpstart on Kendrick but Lamar is still racking up sales numbers in high volumes. Do you think that one day, Kendrick will beat Em in this aspect?