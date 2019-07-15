The top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 has been occupied for quite some time now. For the last fifteen weeks, Lil Nas X's debut single "Old Town Road" has been sitting comfortably at the top of the chart and it's looking likely that he'll remain there for the near future. The looming threat of Billie Eilish's new "bad guy" remix with Justin Bieber is real but for now, LNX is still the owner of the top song in the country.

As reported by Chart Data, "Old Town Road" is enjoying its fifteenth week atop the Billboard Hot 100. By achieving this feat, Lil Nas X can knock off a few extra entries on his bucket list. If "OTR" stays at the top of the Hot 100 for another full week, the young rapper will tie Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" as one of the three songs to spend the most time at the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. At fifteen weeks, Lil Nas X has certifiably become the first openly gay man to have his debut single perform so well on the charts. In addition to all of that, he has also passed the "Macarena" to make even further history, owning the song that has spent the longest number of weeks at No. 1 as a debut single.

Lots of boxes were ticked off today for Lil Nas X. He continues to carve his lane in the history books. Are you rooting for him next week? Continue streaming "Old Town Road" if so!