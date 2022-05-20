It's officially been a week since Kendrick Lamar returned with the release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The album is already aiming to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with the largest sales week of the year. Still, fans are continuously unpacking the album and the various meanings they discover in different songs.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The album plays out like a therapy session. While conceptual, there are still some massive records that are bound to stay on rotation for the months to come.

This week, K. Dot and his label officially chose the first single off of the project and it could stir up even more controversy for the Compton artist. Per Hip-Hop-N-More, "Silent Hill" ft. Kodak Black will be added to radio rotation on May 31st. The song's already picked up steam on certain channels while bubbling up on TikTok simultaneously. Once serviced to radio, it will likely end up becoming an inescapable song this summer.

Kodak Black has a heavy presence on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Not only does he feature on "Silent Hill," but he provides vocals on the intro to "Worldwide Steppers" and "Rich (Interlude)." Kendrick's decision ultimately led to some backlash but clearly, that isn't weighing on K. Dot right now.

Check out our review of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and let us know your favorite song is in the comment section.