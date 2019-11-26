Things are getting tense in Calabasas! Kendall Jenner posted a photo set on her Instagram on Sunday with Fai Khadra, who has previously been romantically involved with Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods in the past. Kendall and Fai can be seen goofing around with Kendall's nephews Psalm and Saint in the last photo of the set, which Kendall captioned "everyone in favor of Fai and i starting a family say 'I.'" Though it's almost certain that Kendall was not serious about actually having kids with Fai, the post got a lot of positive responses, namely from Kendall's family members like Kylie, Kim, and Kris, who all said "I" to express their consensus with the caption.

Kendall and Fai have known each other for awhile, even attending Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding together, but Kendall has insisted in the past that the two of them are just friends. Though they may not be starting a family quite yet, Kendall and Fai could be using this post to subtly inform the world that they've taken things to the next level. This potential development would certainly cause some drama for the supermodel, since Fai reportedly used to date Jordyn Woods, who was famously exiled from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's good graces when she was accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Fai and Jordyn were romantically linked back in 2017, but reportedly ended on good terms in March 2018. However, there was speculation that the two had gotten back together when Fai posted a photo on his Instagram story of him kissing Jordyn's head and captioned it "*insert kids*" in February of this year, just before the Jordyn-Tristan cheating scandal. Will Kendall reproduce with this man just to take a petty stab at Jordyn? Honestly, I wouldn't put it past this family.