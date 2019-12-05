If your friends won't straddle you on the beach, who will? BFFs Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid laid poolside in Miami this week while they're in town for Art Basel. As Bella lounged around in her bikini top and jeans on a lounge chair, Kendall decided to climb on top of her and playfully hold her down. It seemed to be all in good fun, as Bella was smiling and the two continued to soak up the sun together, showing off their A-level model figures. Check out the photo on Daily Mail.

This isn't the first time the two besties have gotten a little more intimate in front of the camera than most friends. In October, a video from Kendall's snapchat shows Kendall giving Bella a big ol' smooch on the pecker for Bella's 23rd birthday. Kendall was also straddling Bella on this occasion as well, showing that the girl definitely has a go-to move.

Kendall seems to have gotten over a recent incident that occurred at a Rams game LA that she attended with sister, Kylie. When Kendall appeared on the Jumbotron, the crowd booed her relentlessly, displaying their clear disapproval of Kendall's presence at the game. Nothing like taking a trip to Miami and mounting your buddy on the beach to recover from public humiliation.