Kendall and Kylie Jenner are two of the most powerful siblings in the world right now and it's easy to understand why when you take a look at their net worth and everything they have been able to accomplish in their young lives. The two are not just siblings but great friends as well. Last night, the two opted for a bit of a bond experience as they took in a Monday Night Football game in Los Angeles. They were there to support the Rams who got destroyed by the Baltimore Ravens pretty easily.

According to the images obtained by TMZ, Kendall and Kylie were joined by Stassie Karanikolaou and some former contestants from the hit show The Bachelorette. Overall, it appeared as though they had a pretty good time and some of them, including Kylie, hit up some clubs later in the evening.

Stassie and the former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron, were seen layering on the PDA which confirms that they are an item at this point. Meanwhile, Kylie appeared to be quite friendly with a male friend but for now, it seems like something purely platonic.

As for the Rams, well, it's clear the two sisters aren't much of a good luck charm for the team.