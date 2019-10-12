We've known for some time that Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are best friends so it comes as no surprise that the duo shared a kiss for Bella's 23rd birthday. In light of the special day that was yesterday, October 9th, Kendall shared a short video to her Instagram story that sees her straddling Bella as they kiss each other on the lips. "Happy birthday sexy," Kendall wrote alongside the clip.

We think it's safe to say the innocent kiss is just a sweet gesture from one best friend to another. Kendall has previously opened up to Vogueabout her sexuality since previous reports suggested she was gay since she doesn't share much about her dating life -compared to her sisters.

“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” Kendall said. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before," she previously stated.

Earlier in the summer, fans suspected that Bella was back with her ex The Weeknd but by the looks of it the model may very well still be single.