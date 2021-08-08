Kendall Jenner congratulated her boyfriend, Pheonix Suns star Devin Booker, after the U.S. men’s basketball team won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Friday. Jenner shared a picture of Booker on the court after the win with a gold medal emoji on her Instagram story.

Despite a slow start, the men's team rallied as the Olympics went on and defeated France 87-82 to take home the gold medal. Booker finished with just two points, but Nets star Kevin Durant made up for the slow shooting night by logging 29 points on 9-18 shooting.



Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

Jenner and Booker have been romantically linked since April 2020, when rumors of their relationship first began to surface. On Valentine’s Day 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

A producer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently detailed Jenner's decision-making when it comes to going public with her boyfriends, saying that he needs to know their intention beforehand she opens up.

“Kendall’s always had this rule — she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are," the producer told Page Six.

Check out Jenner's post below.

