Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are the latest NBA couple and over the past few months, they have been going strong. Ever since making things official during Valentine's Day, the two haven't been afraid to post about each other and these days, they have been spending a ton of time together. In fact, Kendall has been bringing Booker around the family a lot more as of late which is a pretty good sign for their relationship.

For instance, Kendall took to her Instagram story last night with a video of her sister Kylie playing against Booker in a game of Super Shot. Of course, this is the infamous basketball-based arcade game, and as you can imagine, Booker won with ease. As you can see from the full clip below, Booker absolutely dominated the game and even hit a high score at the end.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While Kendall was trying to pull for her sister, it's clear that she was no match for Booker who is among some of the best players in the entire NBA. Had he lost, he probably would have been clowned by all of NBA Twitter, which is motivation in and of itself.

Perhaps Kylie will get in the gym and give Booker a run for his money, the next time.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images