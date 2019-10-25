Kembe X's "I Was Depressed Until I Made This" Is A Rollercoaster Ride

We all go through ups and downs on a daily basis. Dealing with depression and other mental health ailments can make the everyday struggle even more difficult. At times, it can feel like you are your own worst enemy. Kembe X knows what that feels like. Working closely with several high-ranking figures in the TDE camp, Kembe X is officially back with his first album in three years, taking us on a rollercoaster ride with I Was Depressed Until I Made This.

Running through thirteen songs, you will get a clear taste for Kembe's hunger and energy on this project. His Chicagoan spirit is on full display here with attention to detail and strong lyricism being the true stars. Pay close attention to this one -- especially if you're going through some tough times of your own -- because this is the project we wanted and needed from Kembe X.

Tracklist:

1. Anyway

2. 859

3. LFTFF

4. Body Language

5. Roblox

6. Scoreboard

7. Voices

8. Killscope

9. Limb

10. Commas

11. Move Around

12. Spotlight

13. Still Calling