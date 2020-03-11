Kemba Serves Up New Banger "none of this matters"

Bronx rapper Kemba is back in action with his latest single, "none of this matters." The first track released since September's Gilda, Kemba flexes through the bass-heavy production that feels like it's pulling you into the shadows. But through Kemba's infectious delivery is a deeper meaning relating to systemic oppression, especially for those who've made a career out of rapping. Whether it's getting stuck in mad deals or having police investigate Instagram captions and lyrics, Kemba slyly flexes his slick wordplay over the warped beat for his latest effort.

Kemba's latest track is another declaration that Kemba SZN is upon us. The rapper recently released a remix of XXXTENTACION's "School Shooter" with Lil Wayne less than a month ago which is a good sign that a new project is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

Say I fell off, y'all cappin'

I ain't misstep like Kappa

Feds had a kid from the X trying to translate my captions

Some shit a pic can't capture

Whole lotta kids gettin' rich playin' role just acting

Like a fool on camera

These be the same ones drown they steak in ketchup

N***as ain't gon catch up