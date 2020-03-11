mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kemba Serves Up New Banger "none of this matters"

Aron A.
March 11, 2020
Kemba SZN is here as the rapper unleashes a brand new single.


Bronx rapper Kemba is back in action with his latest single, "none of this matters." The first track released since September's Gilda, Kemba flexes through the bass-heavy production that feels like it's pulling you into the shadows. But through Kemba's infectious delivery is a deeper meaning relating to systemic oppression, especially for those who've made a career out of rapping. Whether it's getting stuck in mad deals or having police investigate Instagram captions and lyrics, Kemba slyly flexes his slick wordplay over the warped beat for his latest effort.

Kemba's latest track is another declaration that Kemba SZN is upon us. The rapper recently released a remix of XXXTENTACION's "School Shooter" with Lil Wayne less than a month ago which is a good sign that a new project is on the way.

Quotable Lyrics
Say I fell off, y'all cappin'
I ain't misstep like Kappa
Feds had a kid from the X trying to translate my captions
Some shit a pic can't capture
Whole lotta kids gettin' rich playin' role just acting
Like a fool on camera
These be the same ones drown they steak in ketchup
N***as ain't gon catch up

