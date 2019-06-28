Kemba Delivers A Powerful Message On "Nobody I Can Trust Video"

Though Kemba released a few singles in 2018, he was evidently absent for the majority of the year. However, He was clearly plotting his next move, however, as towards the end of the year, it was announced that he had penned a deal with Republic Records. With the major label behind him, he kicked off 2019 with his single "Deadass," and now he's back with another single, "Nobody I Can Trust" which comes with a powerful video to go alongside it.

The Bronx rapper announced that his major label debut album, titled Gilda, will be released later this summer on Republic Records, and to go along with the news, he shared “Nobody I Can Trust.” The video, which sees Kemba going through the motions of his day, only to encounter racial discrimination, and police violence, at almost every corner. What starts off as a, pretty accurate, depiction of the subtle notes of racism one can expect to experience throughout their day, turns into a terrifyingly dystopian world of white supremacy throughout the course of the video. “‘Nobody I Can Trust’ comes at a point where I feel super isolated after the loss of my mom and not being able to process it, isolating myself from friends and family,” Kemba told Billboard. “The video has a socially conscious angle because being socially conscious is part of who I am.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Tick, Tick, Tick. Time ticking on your prime

My niggas think it's time, King Kemba on the rise

Homies get it, then they split up, a percentage of the pie

Water whipping giving tithes,

Get a glimpse of this divine (ooh ooh ooh)

Dreams really do come true

Your boy's the proof

You was screaming Soo-yung too

You lost the youth

Bitch I think I'm bishop with the juice

Except I'm pulling strings, I'm the fiddler on the roof



