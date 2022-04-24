Keke Palmer recently took it to Twitter to remind fans of the importance of respecting consent in all spaces, including non-sexual scenarios. The legendary actress resumed an uncomfortable encounter with a fan wherein she made it clear that she did not want to take a picture. According to the starlet, the fan still proceeded to film her against her will. The resulting message was clear: "No means no, even when it doesn't pertain to sex." Upon tweeting it, Keke further addressed the issue via Instagram by adding that she was upset and that it remains important to respect people's boundaries that is regardless of status and situation. Truly, a powerful reminder, especially in today's digital age.





This is not the first time Keke Palmer speaks up about consent. Years ago, Keke Palmer alleged that Trey Songz had used "sexual intimidation" to get her in his music video "Pick Up The Phone (Remix)" with Fabulous. Palmer was at Songz's house during the filming of the music video for a party. Here's an excerpt of what Palmer had to say about the incident with Trey. And as of today, the famed singer is facing serious allegations agaisnt him pertaining to non-consensual sexual acts from multiple women. Dylan Gonzalez, a former women's college basketball player who is now an artist and influencer, accused Songz of rape just before the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2021. Most recently, we reported on a new woman coming forward with sexual assault allegations against Trey Songz. Her attorneys are demanding that he pay for groping the woman and they also claim that a video they have makes their case solid.