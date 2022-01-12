Trey Songz has been in hot water since the new year began. Right before the clock struck midnight on 2021, former women's college basketball player and now artists and influencer Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of rape.

In her brief tweet on Dec. 31, Gonzalez said she did not want to bring the weight of keeping that secret on her going into 2022: "Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn't hold that in another year. See you in 2022."

Next, she reiterated this accusation yesterday with a much longer, in-depth statement where she showed her support for other victims of sexual assault and said she was exploring her legal options: "With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel."

Songz's legal team soon responded saying the incident between he and Gonzalez occurred years ago and that she is misrepresenting what happened, and that he is innocent: "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

However, it seems that once this news broke on Twitter, Songz was already guilty in the curt of public opinion, as many cited his past transgressions as enough to indict him. Of these prior sins by Songz, users on Twitter recalled when Keke Palmer alleged that he used sexual intimidation to manipulate her a few years ago.

Users continued to cite how many allegations of sexual misconduct Trey Songz has had in the past, and that it was not a surprise that another one came up when Dylan announced hers.

With all these accusations stacking up, it seems that people are now placing Songz in the category of problematic vocalists like R. Kelly.

We will continue to update you on the Dylan Gonzalez-Trey Songz story as it develops.