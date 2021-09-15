The Met Gala has been known to elicit a major response on social media, thanks to its themed, highly-exclusive and often over-the-top celebrity looks. This year’s Gala was clearly no different, and amid the gossip that resulted from the event, rumors started swarming concerning a brief interaction between R&B singer Kehlani and the femcee duo City Girls.

Yesterday, a video of Kehlani and the City Girls at a Met Gala after party surfaced, allegedly featuring evidence of “beef” between the artists. Social media is notorious for materializing such rumors-- so was the case here. Not even 10 seconds long, the video captures the moment JT exited the red carpet with fellow City Girl Yung Miami, seemingly waving at Kehlani briefly before moving on. Shortly afterward, the rumors started brewing. Fans started flocking to Twitter with their hot takes on what actually went down in the clip.

“Kehlani don’t like City Girls,” one Twitter user posted, as shared on The Shade Room's post. “I like City Girls,” another said, “But lemme find out they beefing w/ Kehlani and they cut— immediately.”

It wasn’t long after their names started trending that Kehlani took measures to squash the rumors herself. “Ahaha, we said hi to each other and said each other looked good,” she commented on user @ThePriceIsUp’s Instagram page. “This was just a stupid angle. LMAO, we love each other.”

Watch the video clip that sparked the rumors above, and see Kehlani’s response below.