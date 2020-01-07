Kate McKinnon was of course present at this past weekend's Golden Globe Awards. The Ghostbusters actress attended the event with her sister, Emily Lynne Berthold, and the siblings were lucky enough to be seated at the same table as Beyonce and Jay-Z. The 36-year-old actress paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained how she messed up such a lovely situation.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I mean the table that we were at — well you’re there and you are to me, everything,” Kate explained. “And then Portia [de Rossi], everything. And then we had Carol Burnett, you know, American legend. And then there was also Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the table, which, I mean, they’re the king and queen of America, they were unbelievably gracious.” Kate said she and her sister tried to plan topics to talk about but in the end, she "blew it."

“So my sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyoncé was so nice and I was just such a, I just pretended I had something on my pants,” she said. “So I blew it. I blew it.” We think it's safe to say the situation wasn't as bad as Kate thinks it is.