Just a few weeks after being spotted in Jamaica with Quavo – who she maintains is "just a friend" – actress Karrueche Tran appears to have returned to business as usual, which for her, means getting glammed up and dining at some of West Hollywood's biggest hot spots (when she's not hard at work on a film or TV set, that is).

On Saturday evening, the 34-year-old was photographed on the way to the opening of Catch Steak LA. The special occasion found her wearing a cropped orange tube top and a mini skirt, proudly sporting her post-vacation glow.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Tran pulled her hair pack into a high bun, leaving out a few pieces to frame her face. She laced strappy heels up her slim calves and kept it simple with minimalistic earrings, rings, and a watch, as well as a thin silver handbag.

As Daily Mail notes, the California native hasn't had much time to herself as of late; she's been working on The Boss Ladies Hot Wild Kiss of Death Retreat which follows businesswomen who come together at a conference in hopes of fulfilling their dark motivations, as well as Divinity.

MEGA/Getty Images

The latter film also stars Bella Thorne, Scott Bakula, and Stephen Dorn, and is a thriller that tells the story of two mysterious brothers as they abduct an eccentric who has been seeking immortality.

Tran also celebrated her birthday last month, when she was spotted dancing at the club, where Quavo also conveniently was hanging out – read more about that here, and check out more photos from her West Hollywood night out on the town below.

MEGA/Getty Images

MEGA/Getty Images

