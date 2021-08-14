mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Karlae Films Herself In The Studio For "Pockets"

Joe Abrams
August 14, 2021 14:06
Pockets
Karlae

Karlae goes on the offensive with the new track.


Karlae, Young Stoner Life Records rapper and longtime girlfriend of prolific rapper Young Thug, has often been cast aside in the industry as a non-threatening force in the industry and a rapper largely on the sidelines. With only a very small discography amassed over two years, many wonder if her label is doing enough to support the career of the female rapper. However, Karlae took to her own YouTube channel this week to release a studio session of her song "Pockets," and it seems she's just as energetic and aggressive as her fans are. 

Karlae holds nothing back in "Pockets", which finds her attacking everything from her love life to her contemporaries in the rap game (though she mentions no specific names. It seems that Karla has achieved an elevated kind of tunnel vision, as she isn't caught up with anything except her career and the bag she's trying to make. The song exudes confidence and is sure to become an anthem for self-love and respect. 

Check out the track below:

Quotable Lyrics: 

Cuttin' his pockets, they bleed
I'm a goat with it
I can't trust a n**** that ain't making no deposits
Rings on froze but your partners be stoppin'

Karlae
