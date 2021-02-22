Over these past few seasons, it feels like no team has struggled as much as the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite having a plethora of talented players, this T-Wolves team has not been able to secure big wins, and it always seems like they are in the bottom half of their conference. Last season, the team got the first overall pick as a result of their failures, and still, the team finds itself at the bottom of the Western Conference this year.

This has been a stressful time for star player Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been through a lot over the past year. There have been rumors that he might want out of Minnesota, although while speaking reporter Chris Hine, Towns re-iterated that he is committed to the T-Wolves and has no intentions of leaving.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

“If you want to build a legacy we got to win. And I want to build my legacy here so I want to win with the Wolves, and I’m going to do everything I possibly can to keep step-by-step, brick-by-brick, building something and a culture here that’s going to stand here for a long time,” Towns said.

Towns appears to be ready for the long haul here, although as many fans know when it comes to the NBA, sentiments can pretty well change on a dime. If the Timberwolves continue this trajectory, it will be interesting to see if Towns has a change of heart.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

