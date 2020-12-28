Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will not require surgery, following a dislocated left wrist which is expected to result in him missing several games.

The injury occurred during the Timberwolves' 116-111 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

ESPN reports that the time Towns will miss from the injury is expected to be minimal. The two-time NBA All-Star had season-ending surgery on his the same wrist last year.

"[Towns] has been really good for us," coach Ryan Saunders said before Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. "So we need other guys to fill those roles and replacing Karl-Anthony Towns with one individual, you do that with a team effort and same thing we always say when it comes to guarding great players, do everything as a team and that's what this group has been doing."

It's been a difficult year for Towns, who has witnessed the passing of several family members due to COVID-19.

"I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months," Towns said. "I have a lot of people who have -- in my family and my mom's family -- gotten COVID. I'm the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It's just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive."

