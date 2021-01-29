Karl-Anthony Towns has had an extremely difficult year, and it's nothing short of a miracle that he has been able to push through. At the start of 2020, KAT lost his mother to COVID-19 and throughout the year, he lost six other family members to the virus. Towns himself tested positive for the virus the other day although he seems to be doing well. Fans have been worried about the star and one took to Instagram to ask him how he's been doing. Surprisingly, Towns revealed that in the offseason, he was even hit by a drunk driver. The star noted that Jordyn Woods helped him get through it.

"My woman has held me down more than the world knows," he said. "From my mother and family members dying (1 on her bday in Cabo), getting hit by a drunk driver (was 2pm in the afternoon FYI) in LA this off-season and staying with me in the hospital for the night and helping me in rehab."

This is an extremely traumatizing thing to go through especially since the player had to go to the hospital as a result. Thankfully, Woods has stood by him which led to Towns noting just how much he loves her.

"My love for her knows no bounds and I would be remiss if I don't acknowledge the power a good woman can have in your life," Towns said.

Hopefully, Towns has a much better 2021, and we are wishing him all the best.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET