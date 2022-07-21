Get ready for the next wave of Yeezy Gap madness as a new announcement has ignited fans. Times Square is already packed with tourist craziness, and tomorrow (July 21), things will become even more intense when the Gap's Time Square flagship store hosts its first Yeezy Gap, in-house location. For the first time, Yeezy Gap products will be available in Gap stores, and following tomorrow's launch, other locations around the U.S. will follow suit.

"Gap's Time Square flagship store has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design," a press release reads.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

It continues, “The entry into Gap stores fulfills the vision to deliver Yeezy Gap design on a larger scale. The first release of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection is available globally for purchase."

An enigmatic video was posted to Yeezy's vacant Instagram account just hours ago to further hype the news, and it is expected that fans will pour into Times Square by the thousands tomorrow, hoping for entry into the flagship location. Expect timelines to be taken over as people show off their goods, while others will undoubtedly complain about waiting in the heat for their chance to peek inside.

Check out the announcement video below to tap into the achromatic Yeezy Gap look.