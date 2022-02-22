Kanye West's Yeezy GAP collaborations have been huge for his legacy in the streetwear space. The artist continues to push the envelope in the fashion world, and Yeezy GAP is yet another example of him showcasing his cache. In fact, Kanye is now teaming up with Demna over at Balenciaga for a Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga collection that is going to drop in just a couple of hours from now.

In the images below, you can see that this is a collab filled with hoodies, shirts, and even pants. The shirts mostly have GAP branding on the front, all while the back has a white bird with its wings spread. The colors range from grey, beige, red, blue, among other neutral tones. These pieces are expected to be extremely limited, and quite pricey to boot. Regardless, they contain that signature baggy Kanye style, and streetwear fans will certainly be eager to get their hands on these.

If you are looking to get your hands on some of these pieces, you will be able to do so as of 3 PM today over at the Yeezy GAP website right here. Let us know what you think of the brand new collection, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more streetwear news.

Image via GAP

Image via GAP