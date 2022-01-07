All of the rumors were true. The fashion world was hit with a lightning strike on Friday morning (January 7) when Kanye West announced the official collaboration between Yeezy, Gap, and Balenciaga. He made the announcement in unorthodox style (well, not for him) by leaking one page of the contract signed by himself, Balenciaga's Demna, and Gap's higher-ups.

For the last few years, Ye has been working closely with Gap to develop his own collection. Over the course of the last twelve months, few pieces have seen the light of day, aside from the "Perfect Hoodie" in multiple colors. And in recent months, every time Ye steps out of the house, he's been wearing Balenciaga, usually rocking the same outfit as the day prior. On dates with his new girlfriend Julia Fox, he has also been dressing her in the latest Balenciaga styles, much as he did with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



Gotham/Getty Images

Posting a page from Yeezy's contract with Gap and Balenciaga, which formally announces the collaboration for the first time, Ye made sure everybody is aware of what would happen if a conflict were to occur during the rollout of the capsule.

Fans are excited to see what comes of this collaboration. However, considering the fact that Balenciaga is involved, this likely won't be a price-conscious collection for the middle-class. If you're rich though, this might be something to look forward to.



