We're a few months removed from the weeks-long release of DONDA but Kanye's still finding a way to tie in his fashion ventures into the album. Ye's first listening party in Atlanta found him rocking the red Yeezy Gap puffer jacket. Then in Chicago, he got his ex-wife Kim Kardashian rocking Balenciaga as she emerged onto Soldier Field after Ye set himself on fire. Last week, Kanye announced that Balenciaga will be engineering a future YZY GAP collaboration.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Last night, the rapper unveiled the official music video for "Heaven And Hell" off of DONDA. As expected, it was the furthest thing in conventional and served as the first Yeezy Gap commercial. Debuting during ESPN's broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship, the hoodie officially went on sale on the Yeezy Gap website after its premiere. The hoodies cost $80 and are made from 100% cotton.

Ye took to Instagram shortly after the music video/commercial debuted on ESPN where he shows love to his mother. "Our first yzy gap commercial mama we did it," he wrote.

In related news, Kanye West's upcoming documentary on Netflix,jeen-Yuhs, just got a release date and a new trailer. The documentary will actually be a trilogy that the streaming service described as a "once in a lifetime three-week global event" that will debut on Feb. 16th.