Kanye West had his big DONDA 2 premiere last night and for the most part, fans seemed impressed with the songs that were shown off. Of course, there were certainly some issues with the audio mixing, however, many fans were simply excited to hear some new tracks from Kanye, especially since there were features from some pretty spectacular artists.

Today, Kanye ended up taking to his Instagram account, and instead of posting clips from the live stream, he showed off some new looks from his Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga collab. After releasing the first capsule yesterday, Ye came right back with a plethora of new looks that show off some hoodies, jackets, bodysuits, and even some cloaks.













Most of the pieces here are black and silver, which makes for some truly unique looks. Kanye has always been a fashion-forward type of person, and now that he is linking up with GAP and Balenciaga, there is no doubt that he is amping up his aesthetics into something that we haven't really seen before.













For now, there is no release date attached to any of these pieces of clothing, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the streetwear world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.







