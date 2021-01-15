Kanye West's Yeezy brand is one of the biggest entities in the sneaker industry right now and when it comes to fashion at large, West has been able to turn Yeezy into a billion-dollar enterprise, thanks to some help from Adidas. With this in mind, Kanye chooses to be quite secretive about the brand's upcoming projects, and he makes sure to keep his employees from spoiling some of the secrets.

Perhaps the best example of this comes from a recent lawsuit in which the brand is now suing a former intern by the name of Ryan Inwards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Inwards signed a non-disclosure agreement at the start of his internship, stating that he could not post any photos related to Yeezy's behind the scenes operations.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Inwards allegedly broke this clause as he repeatedly posted Yeezy-related photos to his Instagram account. Yeezy claims they asked Inwards to take the photos down numerous times although he never did. In response to Inwards' inaction, the brand is suing him them for $500,000 in liquidated damages.

The brand also wants Inwards to give Yeezy all of the images he took as a way to deter him from ever pulling this off in the future. Stay tuned for updates as this is a developing story.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

