Kanye West has been one of the biggest names in the sneaker world over the past decade and during these last few years, he has provided fans with some pretty amazing sneakers. While fans mostly know the Yeezy brand for its lifestyle offerings, Kanye has been looking into performance as of late, especially with his Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM. This is a silhouette that was teased quite a bit over the past few years and in 2020, it finally got released to the masses.

Following the initial release of the shoe during All-Star weekend, the Yeezy QNTM has been given a plethora of new colorways, and it seems like more are on the horizon, especially with 2021 almost here. Next week, another colorway will be dropping this time called "Frozen Blue." As you can see, the colorway features blue stripes all across the Primeknit upper, all while the tongue is black and the midsole contains some Boost.

As for the release date, these will be dropping in full family sizes as of Wednesday, December 23rd so if you need some last-minute Christmas presents, these could prove to be perfect. Let us know what you think of the new colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas