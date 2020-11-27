Kanye West has delivered some pretty incredible sneakers over the years, and while his latest designs are certainly wild, there is no denying that he has no fear whatsoever when it comes to getting ambitious with his silhouettes. Perhaps his most universally beloved model to be released over the past year is the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM which was originally released in limited quantities in Chicago during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Since that time, the sneaker received a re-stock, all while new colorways have made their way to the market.

Now, according to Yeezy Mafia, the highly-sought-after OG colorway is getting yet another restock, and this time it will be happening in February of 2021. This will be a worldwide restock which means sneakerheads from all over the globe will be able to get their hands on a pair of shoes that escaped many when it was first released.

As you can see in the post above, the shoe is categorized by its white and silver waves on the side panels, all while beige suede appears on the toe box. From there, we get black on the tongue and back heel all while the midsole is filled with Boost material.

Stay tuned for updates on this restock as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.