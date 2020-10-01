Back in 2017, Kanye West got the sneaker world excited when he came through with the design for the AdidasYeezy Basketball sneaker. Of course, at the time, no one knew when these would actually be released. In the end, it took over two years for the model to come to fruition. The first pairs were dropped in Chicago during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, and since then, we have seen a decent amount of models make their way to market. Now, another offering will be coming out soon, this time called "Teal Blue."

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker has the typical Yeezy QNTM aesthetic although the mostly grey upper is covered in some patchy teal primeknit. From there, the back heel is black while the midsole contains a healthy dose of Boost for premium comfort. If you're in need of something different and stylish for the court, these would most certainly suit you well.

For those trying to get their hands on a pair, you will be able to purchase these as of October 10th for $250 USD. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas