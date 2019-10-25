Kanye West likely will never turn in an album on time as long as streaming services exist. The rapper's past two projects, The Life Of Pablo and ye, weren't released on time and it's quite apparent 'Ye is keeping this trend going. Jesus Is King has yet to arrive but thankfully, we've received a very promising update from Consequence who said that it should be up in a matter of hours. "#JIK was turned in at 4AM. I had @kanyewest approval to oversee Final mixes and mastering. It takes 8 hours for the LP to ingest into the Digital Streaming Platforms. I didn’t eat dinner so you guys could have this by Lunch time 12/1pm EST," he wrote on Twitter.

Just a few hours before the album dropped, the rapper informed his fans that the album's released would be pushed back by a few hours. "We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water.” We not going to sleep until this album is out!” He wrote on Twitter. He did, however, share the tracklist of the project in its entirety which is presumably the final one.

As 'Ye typically does, he did announce that he has another new project to follow Jesus Is King titled, Jesus Is Born. The project is set to drop on Christmas day.

Keep your eyes peeled for Jesus Is King.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images