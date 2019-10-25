It's currently 1:00 a.m. in the Pacific Time Zone and as many of you have noticed, Kanye West didn't drop his album. Fans have been anticipating the release of Jesus is King for quite some time, and when it was shared that the record would find it's way to streaming services on September 27, millions of people around the world stayed up until midnight to make sure they were able to listen to the project as soon as it dropped.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unfortunately, that day came and went, and although Kim Kardashian took to social media to share that Jesus Is King would come that Sunday, we didn't receive it then, either. October 25 would later be the named as the coveted release date for Jesus Is King, and fans were sure that Kanye wouldn't pull another move like hyping up a record only to not release it at midnight. He would never do that twice in a row. Right?

After midnight in the Eastern Time Zone was a miss, fans still awaited the gospel-centered project. Kanye has sat down with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 and premiered his record at The Forum in Los Angeles to an audience of thousands, so it was believed that he wouldn't renege on his promise. Then, over an hour after Ye said Jesus Is King would be available to the masses, he offered an update.

"To my fans. Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need' 'Follow God' & 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!" There were a few fans who supported Kanye's need for perfection and shared on social media that as a creative, he should take all the time he needs. However, the masses didn't align with that sentiment and decided to show just how frustrated they were with being fooled once again.

Mysteriously, New Yorkers began tweeting that there was something Kanye-oriented happening at the World Trade Center station. The rapper, along with his 100+ person choir, was captured making his way through the building. Professional cameras were on the scene and security made sure to keep prying eyes at bay. Check out a few tweets about the sighting, along with a few scathing reactions about Jesus Is King's delay, below.